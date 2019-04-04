Home Entertainment Hindi

Want to remove curtain of pretence from all of my characters: Vikrant Massey

The actor believes every person possesses a gene of "fabrication" in them but he wants his characters to be "pure".

Published: 04th April 2019 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Vikrant Massey

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey (Photo | Vikrant Massey Instagram)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: He is one of the best emerging voices in the current crop of actors and Vikrant Massey says with popularity there is a new sense of purpose - he wants to remove the "curtain of pretence" from the characters he plays.

The actor believes every person possesses a gene of "fabrication" in them but he wants his characters to be "pure".

"Those who talk to themselves are the truest actors. There is a fabrication in us. I want my characters to be wholesome and who are made out of life's experiences so that the audience can see themselves in them."

These are the people who say that the character on stage is me and I want to remove the curtain of pretence from everyone's life.

I want to remove the curtain of pretence from all of my characters," Vikrant told PTI in an interview.

The actor, who started working in early 2000s, has build an impressive filmography traversing television, films and the web.

His portrayal of a sensitive, progressive Shyam in hit TV show "Balika Vadhu", the voice of reason as Devdas to Ranveer Singh in "Lootera", Shutu, the quiet, broken soul in "A Death in the Gunj" and the reluctant gangster Bablu in Amazon Prime Video series "Mirzapur" have all been stellar performances.

Vikrant agrees he has played a string of "emotionally-invested characters" and believes he has grown a lot in these years as a performer.

"We generally pretend to be something to survive in a society. So the characters I play, I want them to be wholesome characters. They are not necessarily the most wise people, but they do have a heart and soul.

"As an actor, it's important to feel for the character as you will be watched by audience and when you start feeling your character you share a sense of happiness and achievement," said the actor, who was last seen in another Amazon web series, "Made in Heaven".

Vikrant's next major role is in the upcoming Hotstar Special "Criminal Justice" where he plays Aditya, a taxi driver who is accused in a murder case.

The show is the Indian adaption of the hit BBC produced series of the same name, which was later adapted into the Emmy Award-winning HBO show "The Night Of".

He said the series attempts to explore the basic idea of the judicial system in India.

"There are so many parallels that one can draw from the judicial system in America or Britain. Unfortunately, the judicial system in both the countries shares the same theory."

Vikrant says he is aware that reimagining a critically-acclaimed show like "Criminal Justice" is walking a tightrope.

The actor, however, says as there is no formula to a role and the maximum one can do is to stay true to the job at hand.

"If you feel that if you kick someone or give a look at the camera so people will applaud you, it does not really happen.

"In an auditorium, there can be 500 people who would not be able to make out what you are doing.

People make their own perspectives so it's important to stay true to your character and story," he says.

Vikrant has a slew of projects lined up - Seema Pahwa's directorial debut "Pind Daan"; "Cargo" produced by Anurag Kashyap and Shloka Sharma and Alankrita Shrivastava's next "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare".

He is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar's "Chhapaak" in the capital with Deepika Padukone.

Also starring Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripathi and Mita Vashishth, "Criminal Justice" starts streaming Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikrant Massey Interview

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp