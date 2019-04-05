Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan to shoot for 'Hindi Medium' sequel from second week of April

By Express News Service

Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan will begin shooting for Hindi Medium 2 from next week in Rajasthan.

The second schedule of the film will take place in London in May. Directed by Homi Adajania, Hindi Medium 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films.

Irrfan Khan at the shooting spot. (Photo | IANS)

The upcoming sequel explores issues pertaining to foreign education, and thus the title has been reworked to English Medium. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also expected to be a part of the cast. Released in 2017, Hindi Medium was a major box-office hit. Starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar, the film was a remake of the 2015 Malayalam movie Salt Mango Tree.

Radhika Madan recently bagged a three-picture deal with Dinesh’s production house, including a forthcoming film with Sunny Kaushal. The former TV actor was last seen in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Pataakha. Irrfan Khan returned to India earlier this year after receiving treatment for neuroendocrine cancer in London. The actor was last seen in Qarib Qarib Singlle.