Made in Heaven season 2 in the making: Zoya Akhtar

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, season one of the series started streaming across 200 countries and territories on March 8.

Published: 05th April 2019

A still from the show 'Made in heaven'.

By Express News Service

Zoya Akhtar, co-creator of Made in Heaven, has announced that a second season of the Amazon Prime Video show is in the works. She shared the news on Instagram, saying, “Back to Work. Day1. Writers Room. Made in Heaven, Season 2. Here we go.”Akhtar, along with Reema Kagti, created the drama that reflected the lives of upscale modern India.

Narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings in Delhi, the series stars Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, and Kalki Koechlin. The series is directed by Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava and Prashant Nair.

