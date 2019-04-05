Home Entertainment Hindi

'PM Narendra Modi' to release on April 11

The announcement comes just a day after the film's makers deferred its release from April 5, following the SC decision to set the date to hear a plea seeking to block the movie's release, for Apirl 8.

Published: 05th April 2019 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'.

The different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The release date of "PM Narendra Modi" has been set for April 11, when the Lok Sabha elections begin, the makers announced on Friday.

"'PM Narendra Modi' is officially releasing on April 11, 2019," tweeted producer Sandip Singh, along with the film's poster.

The announcement comes just a day after the film's makers deferred its release from April 5, following the Supreme Court's decision to set the date to hear a plea seeking to block the movie's release, for April 8.

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, who plays the titular role in the film, tweeted: "Thank you to each and every one of you for your blessings, love and support. Thank you to the Indian judiciary. We hope you like the film and that it inspires you all! Jai Hind."

Directed by Omung Kumar, the film narrates the story of Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister.

Earlier, Singh and other makers of "PM Narendra Modi" received flak for planning to release the movie on April 12, just a day after the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections. Its release date was then preponed to April 5.

However, a plea by Aman Panwar, a Congress spokesman, contends that the release of the Modi biopic ahead of the election would disturb the level playing field.

TAGS
PM Narendra Modi Modi movie Lok Sabha elections Supreme Court Vivek Oberoi

