Sonakshi Sinha starts shooting for Dabangg 3

Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut in Dabangg (2010), which was directed by Abhinav Kashyap. She was also a part of Dabangg 2, released in 2012. 

Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Sonakshi Sinha joined the sets of Prabhu Deva’s Dabangg 3 on Wednesday. The actor reprises the role of ‘Rajjo’, wife of Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey, in the forthcoming sequel. The shooting of Dabangg 3 is presently underway in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. 

Salman and Arbaaz Khan started shooting for their scenes earlier this week. Sharing her first look from the film, Sonakshi tweeted, “RAJJO is back!!! From Dabangg to Dabangg 3...It’s a homecoming. Day 1 of the shoot for me today, wish me luck.” 

Last seen in a cameo appearance in Total Dhamaal, Sonakshi’s upcoming release is Kalank. She is also a part of Jagan Shakti’s space drama film, Mission Mangal. 

Dabangg 3 is co-produced by Salman Khan Films and Saffron Broadcast and Media. The action-entertainer film is scheduled to release in December, 2019. 

