Shah Rukh Khan receives honorary doctorate in philanthropy

By Express News Service

Shah Rukh Khan received an honorary doctorate in philanthropy by The University of Law, London on April 4. The actor, who already has honorary doctorates from The University of Bedfordshire and The University of Edinburgh, received the merit during a graduation ceremony for more than 350 students, held at the Barbican in London on Thursday.

Khan’s philanthropic work includes serving as brand ambassador for government campaigns such as Pulse Polio and National Aids Control Organisation, as well as working closely with charitable foundations like the Make-a-Wish Foundation. He has also lent support to acid-attack victims through his non- profit organisation, Meer Foundation.

Accepting the honour, Shah Rukh said, “I believe that charity should be done in silence and with dignity. One cannot speak about their charitable acts because it loses its purpose. I have been privileged to be able to use my status as a public personality to champion causes close to my heart.

I actively participate with the causes of women empowerment, rehabilitation of the underprivileged and basic human rights. I firmly believe that I have to give back to the world that has given me so much. I am humbled with this Honorary Doctorate bestowed upon me and would like to thank everyone involved for choosing me.”