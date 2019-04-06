Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan receives honorary doctorate in philanthropy

Shah Rukh Khan received an honorary doctorate in philanthropy by The University of Law, London on April 4.

Published: 06th April 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

By Express News Service

Shah Rukh Khan received an honorary doctorate in philanthropy by The University of Law, London on April 4. The actor, who already has honorary doctorates from The University of Bedfordshire and The University of Edinburgh, received the merit during a graduation ceremony for more than 350 students, held at the Barbican in London on Thursday. 

Khan’s philanthropic work includes serving as brand ambassador for government campaigns such as Pulse Polio and National Aids Control Organisation, as well as working closely with charitable foundations like the Make-a-Wish Foundation. He has also lent support to acid-attack victims through his non- profit organisation, Meer Foundation. 

ALSO READ: SRK takes hours to dress up, says Gauri Khan

Accepting the honour, Shah Rukh said, “I believe that charity should be done in silence and with dignity. One cannot speak about their charitable acts because it loses its purpose. I have been privileged to be able to use my status as a public personality to champion causes close to my heart.

I actively participate with the causes of women empowerment, rehabilitation of the underprivileged and basic human rights. I firmly believe that I have to give back to the world that has given me so much. I am humbled with this Honorary Doctorate bestowed upon me and would like to thank everyone involved for choosing me.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Philanthropy Shah Rukh Khan SRK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp