Shweta Tripathi 'very choosy' about her projects

Published: 06th April 2019 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Shweta Tripathi-starrer 'Laakhon Mein Ek'.

A still from Shweta Tripathi-starrer 'Laakhon Mein Ek'. (Photo | Shweta Tripathi Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After featuring in "Gone Kesh" that dealt with alopecia, actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma has taken up a digital show in which she will be seen as a doctor. She says she is very choosy about her projects.

In the show titled "Laakhon Mein Ek", she will be seen portraying Dr. Shreya.

She took extensive workshops where she learnt the medical terms as well as nuances like how to check the pulse and conduct basic medical procedures such as checking blood pressure, examining and suturing of wounds.

"'Laakhon Mein Ek' is one of my favourite projects. I'm very choosy about the projects I do. I don't think I've done so much homework for any other project as much as I have done for this and that has really helped," Shweta said in a statement.

"I am very excited for audiences to see the show and I really hope they enjoy it," she added.

Shweta Tripathi

