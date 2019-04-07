Home Entertainment Hindi

GoAir denies reports of airline stopping Preity Zinta from boarding flights

The airlines owned by Zinta's ex-boyfriend Ness Wadia said that the reports are fabricated and that the actor did not show up.

Published: 07th April 2019 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Preity Zinta

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: GoAir on Saturday denied reports of stopping actor Preity Zinta from boarding its flights.

"Sections of the media have reported malicious and factually incorrect story that is false, fabricated and without any basis stating that 'Preity Zinta was stopped from boarding GoAir flight'," read a statement issued by the airline.

GoAir has "strongly and completely" denied any such action.

"Contrary to the reportage, all the facts-on-ground clearly show that Preity Zinta had a smooth flight Mumbai to Chandigarh GoAir G8-381 on Saturday (March 30). Further, on April 2, she also booked herself on a return flight G8 382 from Chandigarh to Mumbai but did not show up. This clearly demonstrates that sections of media have reported mischievously and without verifying the facts with GoAir," the statement read.

It may be noted that the airline is owned by Preity's former boyfriend Ness Wadia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Preity Zinta GoAir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp