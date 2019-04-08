Home Entertainment Hindi

Very powerful people trying to delay release of PM Narendra Modi , says Vivek Oberoi

Accusing some “very powerful people” of trying to impede the release of his film, PM Narendra Modi star Vivek Oberoi said that his resolve in the project is firm.

Published: 08th April 2019 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Accusing some “very powerful people” of trying to impede the release of his film, PM Narendra Modi star Vivek Oberoi said that his resolve in the project is firm. Directed by Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi was scheduled to release on April 5. However, following a delay in obtaining the CBFC certification in time, the film was postponed to April 11. 

“There are very powerful people who have approached courts through their lawyers. They can obstruct us briefly but they won’t be able to stop us. The release might have been postponed but we are firm in our resolve,” Vivek said. 

Last month, acting on a complaint filed by the Congress party, the Election Commission sent a show cause notice to the film’s producers for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. Several Public Interest Litigations (PILs) seeking a stay on the release were also filed in the Delhi, Mumbai and Allahabad High Courts. While the apex courts of Delhi and Mumbai rejected these petitions, directing the EC and the CBFC to look into the matter, the Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a fresh plea on April 8. 
In an earlier interview with us, producer Sandip Ssingh had dismissed allegations of wanting to influence the elections with his film.

“PM Narendra Modi is the story of a human being who was a chai-wallah who becomes the Prime Minister. It’s about the thought and the vision that he has, which has to be noticed. The film is made to inspire the youth and the 135 crore Indians to do something for their nation,” he’d said. 

