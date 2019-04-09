Abhishek, Shweta wish 'captain' Jaya Bachchan on her birthday

Home Entertainment Hindi

Published: 09th April 2019 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Jaya Bachchan

Actress and MP Jaya Bachchan with son Abhishek Bachchan (Photo | File)

By IANS

MUMBAI: As veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan turned 71 on Tuesday, her children Abhishek and Shweta penned short but emotional notes for her, sharing their love for the anchor in their lives.

"O Captain My Captain," Shweta posted on Instagram with a picture with her mother.

Abhishek posted a black and white throwback image of his mother, and wrote: "Ma. The word says it all. Happy Birthday Ma. Love you."

Shweta hosted a dinner for his mother and her friends here on Monday night.

Jaya was dressed in a white suit, and Shweta looked casual in a pair of jeans and a white t-shirt.

With films like "Guddi", "Abhimaan" and "Mili", the actress became synonymous with roles that exuded innocence. Then there were titles like "Silsila", "Chupke Chupke", "Koshish" and "Sholay", where she displayed her range as an actor.

The actress is also a star campaigner of the Samajwadi Party for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

