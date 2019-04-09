Home Entertainment Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana feels  'Article 15' will be a relevant, important piece of cinema

Article 15 of the Indian Constitution is about prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

Published: 09th April 2019 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana has wrapped up shooting for Anubhav Sinha's "Article 15", which he is confident will be a relevant and important piece of cinema.

"Wrapped up a film which will become the most relevant and important film of Indian cinema. Thank you Anubhav Sinha sir for giving me this gem and also writing the most real cop role ever," Ayushmann tweeted on Tuesday.

He also shared a photograph featuring a 3D mini model inspired by his character in the film, and thanked the entire cast and crew of the movie for the experience.

Article 15 of the Indian Constitution is about prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

In the film, while Khurrana will essay the principal protagonist, the supporting cast comprises Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nasser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayub.

Sinha, who last helmed "Mulk", has said his new movie is an investigative drama.

The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, went on the floors on March 1 in Lucknow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana Article 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp