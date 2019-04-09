MP: Salman Khan-starrer 'Dabangg-3' production firm gets Archaeological Survey of India notice

By PTI

DHAR: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has served notice to a production firm of Salman Khan-starrer 'Dabangg-3' ordering them to remove two film set pieces constructed inside Jal Mahal in Mandu near here.

The notice, signed by the Mandu Sub Circle ASI Junior Conservation Assistant, has stated that permission for film shooting would be cancelled if the above directive is not followed.

The notice has been served on Sunday on one Harsh Dev of M/s Dream World Movies and Production at Sudama Nagar in Indore.

As per the notice, the production house was asked to do the needful on Saturday as well but no action has been taken.

The notice said the construction carried out by the film crew were in violation of the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958 as well as other rules.

Mandu Sub Circle, ASI Junior Conservation Assistant Prashant Patankar said copies of the notice have been forwarded to Dhar collector and other officials.

The film's makers have also been accused of damaging an antique figurine while shooting at a fort on the banks of the Narmada river in Maheshwar town in Khargone district.

MP Culture Minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho had said on Monday that action would be taken against those responsible for the incident.