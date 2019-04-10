After 'Manikarnika' Kangana Ranaut to direct an epic action drama next

By PTI

MUMBAI: After "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", Kangana Ranaut has locked a script for her next directorial, an epic action drama based on a real-life story.

The film will be mounted on a large scale but will be different from any other epic that has been made in recent times, the actor said in a statement.

"I'm on the verge of announcing my next directorial venture. It's an action film - an epic drama. It has taken a lot of my time. Currently, we are putting everything in order, but we have locked the script. We'll be doing a photoshoot soon after which we plan to release the poster too," Kangana said.

The actor feels great that female artists are bringing a lot of business in the industry and believes it is the "right time" for her to start working on her second directorial project.

Kangana on Tuesday wrapped up the shoot of "Panga" in Delhi and will now head to Kolkata for the next leg.

Apart from "Panga", she also has "Mental Hai Kya" and Jayalalithaa biopic.