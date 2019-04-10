Home Entertainment Hindi

After 'Manikarnika' Kangana Ranaut to direct an epic action drama next

The film will be mounted on a large scale but will be different from any other epic that has been made in recent times, the actor said in a statement.

Published: 10th April 2019 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: After "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", Kangana Ranaut has locked a script for her next directorial, an epic action drama based on a real-life story.

The film will be mounted on a large scale but will be different from any other epic that has been made in recent times, the actor said in a statement.

"I'm on the verge of announcing my next directorial venture. It's an action film - an epic drama. It has taken a lot of my time. Currently, we are putting everything in order, but we have locked the script. We'll be doing a photoshoot soon after which we plan to release the poster too," Kangana said.

The actor feels great that female artists are bringing a lot of business in the industry and believes it is the "right time" for her to start working on her second directorial project.

Kangana on Tuesday wrapped up the shoot of "Panga" in Delhi and will now head to Kolkata for the next leg.

Apart from "Panga", she also has "Mental Hai Kya" and Jayalalithaa biopic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manikarnika Kangana Ranaut Jayalalithaa bollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp