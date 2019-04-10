Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar shoots special song for Blank

Akshay Kumar has shot for a special dance number in Karan Kapadia’s debut film, Blank.

Published: 10th April 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Blank

By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar has shot for a special dance number in Karan Kapadia’s debut film, Blank. The groovy track is composed by Arko and sung by B Praak, who recently voiced the song Teri Mitti in Akshay’s Kesari. The dance number is choreographed by Ranju Varghese.

Speaking about Karan’s debut, Akshay said, “The boy has genuine actings skills and I saw a spark in him when he made a short film all by himself, which was recognised by Cannes. With Blank, this boy has gone multifold in terms of acting and performance. Karan has chosen an unconventional route for his debut and I am proud of him. Doing this song for him is my way of wishing him all the best.”Directed by Behzad Khambata, Blank is an anti-terrorism thriller.

