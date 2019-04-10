Home Entertainment Hindi

Kanchana Hindi remake shooting to begin soon

Akshay  Kumar and Kiara Advani are set to star in an Hindi adaptation of Raghava Lawrence’s popular Kanchana franchise.

A still from Raghava Lawerence-starrer 'Kanchana 3'.

By Express News Service

Akshay  Kumar and Kiara Advani are set to star in an Hindi adaptation of Raghava Lawrence’s popular Kanchana franchise. Slated to go on floors next week, the horror-comedy has been titled Laxmi. Shoot is expected to begin with the staging of a dance number called Bismillah. Akshay will wrap up the first schedule  by April-end before heading over to shoot for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. 

Laxmi is being helmmed by Lawrence himself. The choreographer-turned-filmmaker has written, starred in and directed all four films in the Kanchana/Muni franchise so far. The latest instalment, Muni 4: Kanchana 3, is slated to release on April 19. 

Last seen in Kesari, Akshay Kumar has multiple projects lined up for 2019, including Good News, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4. The actor made his Tamil debut last year in Shankar’s 2.0, co-starring Rajinikanth. 

Kanchana

