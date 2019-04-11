Boney Kapoor offers Hindi project to Ajith

By Express News Service

Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai marks the entry of producer Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP in Tamil cinema. We recently reported that the shooting of the film has been wrapped up. The H Vinoth directorial is set to hit the screens on August 10.

After seeing the rushes of the Pink remake, Boney took to social media to announce his happiness with the result, and said that he was wowed by Ajith’s performance. The producer added that he hoped Ajith would make a comeback to Bollywood, and he had three action scripts ready for the Vivegam actor.

Having shared a warm bond with Ajith since he made a cameo in the Tamil version of late actor Sridevi’s English Vinglish, Boney will also be producing the Viswasam star’s next after Nerkonda Paarvai. If Ajith says yes to the Hindi project, this will mark his second Hindi film after Shah Rukh Khan’s Asoka, directed by Santosh Sivan.

Nerkonda Paarvai also stars Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, and director Adhik Ravichandran, among others. Incidentally, this will be Vidya Balan’s debut in Tamil. It has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Nirav Shah.