Kangana’s next directorial to be an ‘action epic’

Contrary to earlier reports, the film will not be a biopic on the actor’s life, but rather a large-scale action film based on a real story.

Published: 11th April 2019 09:11 AM

By Express News Service

After sharing directorial credits on her last film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi with Krish, actor Kangana Ranaut is set to helm her first solo directorial venture.

Contrary to earlier reports, the film will not be a biopic on the actor’s life, but rather a large-scale action film based on a real story. The scripting is presently underway and the film’s poster will be launched soon.

Kangana says, “I’m on the verge of announcing my next directorial venture. It’s an action film — an epic drama. Currently, we are putting everything in order, but we have locked the script. We’ll be doing a photoshoot soon and we plan to release the poster, too.”

She adds that while procuring higher budgets for a female-led film is still an issue, the success of Manikarnika has created a breakthrough. “There are a lot of great stories to be told and actresses today are bringing a lot of business, too. I’m happy with the way Manikarnika worked for me — as an actor and also as a director. Now is the right time to start work on my second directorial project.”

Apart from Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, Kangana’s other films include Mental Hai Kya and the Jayalalithaa biopic.

