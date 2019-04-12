Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi team up for mystery

Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are teaming up for the first time for an upcoming mystery thriller, the makers announced on Thursday.

Published: 12th April 2019

By Express News Service

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are teaming up for the first time for an upcoming mystery thriller, the makers announced on Thursday. Produced by Anand Pandit, the film will be helmed by writer-director Rumi Jaffery. Annu Kapoor is also a part of the cast. The film is scheduled to go on floors on May 10, with the release date locked as February 21, 2020. 

Jaffery, who is returning to direction seven years after Gali Gali Chor Hai, said, “A film is a collaborative effort and when you have one of the best actors in front of the camera and a veteran producer behind the lens supporting you and leading all creative efforts, then making the film is a fantastic experience.” 

Anand Pandit added, “My friendship with Mr Bachchan goes back a long way. I have not met any other actor who matches his skill and commitment.  It is an honour to be a part of creating a film with him, and I have always admired Emraan’s body of work, so am looking forward to seeing him onscreen with the legend for the first time.” 

