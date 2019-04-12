Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan 'walks' a goat after Twitter banter with Shah Rukh Khan

Netizens praised Big B for his love toward animals, while some social media users mocked him saying, "kya din aa gaye hai".

BIG_B_Goat

Amitabh Bachchan walks a goat on the sets of his upcoming bilingual Tamil-Hindi film Uyarndha Manithan/ Tera Yaar Hoon Main. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: A day after indulging with Shah Rukh Khan in banter on Twitter regarding their film "Badla", megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted a photograph in which he is seen walking a goat.

Amitabh, who is currently shooting for T. Tamilvanan's bilingual film "Tera Yaar Hoon Main", has been sharing pictures from the film's set. But it is his recent photograph with a white goat which has gone viral.

Dressed in a white dhoti kurta, the 76-year-old actor captioned it: "I walk goat."

The timing of the post seemed interesting since it came just a day after Shah Rukh urged Big B to throw a party for the success of "Badla".

Amitabh was upset that not enough had been said on the "silent success" of "Badla", directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Shah Rukh.

"About time someone started talking about this silent success! Because neither the producer, nor the distributor, nor the line producer, or any else in the industry, in general, has even spent a nano second to compliment the success of this film 'Badla'. Thank you," Big B tweeted on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | This is how Shah Rukh reacted to Amitabh Bachchan's dig at producers for ignoring 'Badla's success

Shah Rukh, known for his quick wit, responded: "Sir hum toh wait kar rahein hain ki aap party kab de rahein hain hum sabko. (Sir, we are waiting for you to throw a party for all of us!) We are waiting outside Jalsa every night!"

Big B then wrote to SRK questioning him in a lighter vein that while he worked in the film and promoted it selflessly, how come he was being asked to throw a party.

"Oye, film mein kaam humne kiya, produce aapne kiya, promotions mein niswarth yogdaan humne diya, ab party bhi hum dein? Outside Jalsa every night koi nahin aata!"

Shah Rukh continued the banter: "Sir film aapki hai - acting aapki hai - Hit aapki wajah se hai - aap na hote toh film hi na hoti. Toh party - bhi (Sir, it's your film, your acting, a hit because of you. The film wouldn't have been possible without you... So party also...?"

"Badla", shot largely in Glasgow, Scotland, is a mystery thriller which also features Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul and Tanveer Ghani.

The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment. An official adaptation of the 2017 Spanish film "The Invisible Guest", its story follows an interaction between a lawyer and a businesswoman regarding a murder.

Comments

