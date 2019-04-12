Guru Randhawa announces the release date of his latest track with 'Pitbull'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian-Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is all set to garner colossal attention with his latest track in collaboration with the American Rapper Pitbull, which is releasing next week.

The 'Suit-suit' singer shared the news with his fans through an Instagram post.

"Oh yes, the wait is over. Slowly Slowly with sir Pitbull out on 19th April. Get ready. Let's make history worldwide with this one #SlowlySlowly".

The song is named 'Slowly Slowly' and will be out on the 19th of April.

The video has been directed by Director Gifty, who directed 'Urvashi' featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The music of the same has been produced by DJ Shadow Dubai, MKSHFT, RedMoney and Vee and under T-Series.

Last month, Guru Randhawa shared a first look picture from the video.

"First look of our song #Slowlyslowly Will be out in coming few days. Final video has been sent for Colour Grading. We all set to deliver the biggest international collaboration with sir Pitbull. THANKYOU for your patience [?]"

Prior to this, Pitbull had collaborated with Indian actor-singer Priyanka Chopra in her second single, 'Exotic'.