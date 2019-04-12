Home Entertainment Hindi

Guru Randhawa announces the release date of his latest track with 'Pitbull'

Prior to this, Pitbull had collaborated with Indian actor-singer Priyanka Chopra in her second single, 'Exotic'.

Published: 12th April 2019 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Guru Randhawa

Singer Guru Randhawa (Photo | Guru Randhawa Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian-Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is all set to garner colossal attention with his latest track in collaboration with the American Rapper Pitbull, which is releasing next week.

The 'Suit-suit' singer shared the news with his fans through an Instagram post.

"Oh yes, the wait is over. Slowly Slowly with sir Pitbull out on 19th April. Get ready. Let's make history worldwide with this one #SlowlySlowly".

The song is named 'Slowly Slowly' and will be out on the 19th of April.

The video has been directed by Director Gifty, who directed 'Urvashi' featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The music of the same has been produced by DJ Shadow Dubai, MKSHFT, RedMoney and Vee and under T-Series.

Last month, Guru Randhawa shared a first look picture from the video.

"First look of our song #Slowlyslowly Will be out in coming few days. Final video has been sent for Colour Grading. We all set to deliver the biggest international collaboration with sir Pitbull. THANKYOU for your patience [?]"

Prior to this, Pitbull had collaborated with Indian actor-singer Priyanka Chopra in her second single, 'Exotic'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guru Randhawa Pitbull

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp