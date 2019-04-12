'Student Of The Year 2' trailer out: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria fight for love

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After piquing the curiosity of viewers by unveiling new posters of the film's cast, makers of 'Student Of The Year 2' have finally dropped the trailer of the much-awaited film. Karan Johar, who is producing the movie, shared the film's trailer on his Twitter handle. "Here they are! The brand new students on the block, ready to win it! #SOTY2Trailer OUT NOW."

The trailer takes the audience back to 2012 when we saw the first batch of KJo's students-- Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in 'Student Of The Year'. With the film's sequel, KJo is back with a new batch of students, new competition and a fresh pairing. The trailer is high on drama and action and like all Dharma movies, love, and romance!

Going by the trailer, we can safely say that the new students -- Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria - are surely going to leave you impressed with their acting, dancing, and chemistry. The 3 minutes 5 seconds-long trailer is a joyride in which the viewers get a dose of almost everything! In the trailer, the audience gets a glimpse of Tiger's action-packed sequences as well as the glamour and charisma of the girls, Tara and Ananya.

The trailer opens with Tiger saying, "If life is a field, then divide it into two parts - dreams and reality and the one who can cross to the other side is the one who trusts his hard work more than his destiny." A few moments into the trailer, viewers are taken into the world of Saint Teresa, where we see Tiger entering on his cycle, Tara enthralling everyone with her beautiful dance moves, and Ananya making a stellar entry in a stylish and swanky car.

The trailer gives the audience a glimpse of the film's villain and also introduces another rendition of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', which is surely going to make its way into your playlists. Tara, Ananya, and Tiger are seen leaving no stone unturned to win the competition and the trailer ends with Tiger saying 'Din tera tha, Saal mera hoga' to the villain.

Ananya and Tara are both in love with Tiger, while he is after the Student Of The Year trophy. In between all this, there is heartbreak, fights and the competition's stress to deal with. There are strong references to the previous film in the trailer. The only difference is while there were two boys vying for the attention of one girl in the first film, the sequel has two girls fighting for one boy.

As per media reports, Hollywood superstar Will Smith has a cameo in the upcoming film. He was in India last year to shoot for his TV show Bucket List, one that included a Bollywood song. He reportedly shot for a dance number for the film.

There are also rumours that Varun, Alia, and Sidharth might have shot for a song.

Ananya, who is the daughter of Chunky Panday, will make her debut in this film, as will Tara.

While KJo had directed the first film, the second installment has been directed by filmmaker Punit Malhotra of 'I Hate Luv Stories' fame.

'Student Of The Year 2', which was majorly shot in Dehradun, will hit the theatres on May 10.