Cast of Kabir’s ‘83  complete, Nishant Dahiya and Dinker Sharma to join the squad

Slated to release on April 10, 2020, ‘83 will be Ranveer Singh’s first trilingual film to be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri.

Published: 13th April 2019 10:21 AM

By Express News Service

The casting of Kabir Khan’s ‘83 is now complete. Actors Nishant Dahiya and Dinker Sharma are the latest to join the squad.

Nishant, who was last seen in Kedarnath, will be portraying the legendary all-rounder Roger Binny. The actor will be an integral part to the movie’s World Cup winning squad. Dinker, who last impressed us in the Netflix series Delhi Crime, will be playing cricketer-turned-politician Kriti Azad, another important member of the 1983 squad.

The full ensemble of ‘83 comprises Ranveer Singh as the Captain Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and Pankaj Tripathi as their coach PR. Man Singh.

Slated to release on April 10, 2020, ‘83 will be Ranveer Singh’s first trilingual film to be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Reliance Entertainment.

