'Veeru' Dharmendra seeks votes for 'Basanti' Hema Malini in Mathura

The actress' campaign has been inspiring jokes and memes galore on social media.

Published: 14th April 2019 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 07:04 PM

Dharmendra and Hema Malini captured in a candid moment. (PTI File Photo)

By Express News Service

MATHURA:  Finally Dharmendra ‘Veeru’ descended on the land of Lord Krishna to seek people’s blessing for his ‘Basanti’ wife and BJP’s Mathura MP Hema Malini on Sunday.  

“Today is also a special day for me! Dharamji is here in Mathura to campaign for a whole day on my behalf.  The public is waiting eagerly to get a glimpse of him,” Hema tweeted on Sunday along with a photograph in which the couple is all smiles.

“A photo taken in my house in Mathura just now before we  leave for campaigning.”  The star of yore had recently released an audio message seeking support for ‘dream girl’ Hema Malini.

He called Hema a devout Krishna Bhakt whose heart goes for Mathura.  A vote appeal by Dharmendra assumes significance in Mathura which has a huge chunk of jat voters.

 

Hema Malini Dharmendra

