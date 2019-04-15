'AndhaDhun' crosses Rs 200 crore mark in China 

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's "AndhaDhun" has registered business of over Rs 200 crore in China since its release on April 3, making its way into the top five grossing Hindi films in the country.

Sriram Raghavan's "AndhaDhun", featuring Ayushmann as a blind man, was widely appreciated in India. Now, it is making waves in China, where films of Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have done well. Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, it released as the "Piano Player" in China.

According to a statement from the makers, the film, also starring Tabu and Radhika Apte, has earned over Rs 200 crore in just 13 days.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted: "'AndhaDhun' crosses $30 million/Rs 200 crore in China ... Business on (second) Saturday and Sunday is 'higher' than (first) Saturday and Sunday ... (Week 2) Friday $2.03 million, Saturday $4.45 million, Sunday $3.78 million. Total: $30.06 million (Rs 208.17 crore)... Power of solid content."

Adarsh added: "Highest grossing Indian films in China -- 'Dangal', 'Secret Superstar', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Hindi Medium'... 'AndhaDhun' is all set to surpass lifetime business of 'Hindi Medium' and emerge the fourth highest grossing film in China."

Producer Sanjay Routray, founder of Matchbox Pictures, said: "This April has been exciting for all of us. On the one hand, 'AndhaDhun' has raked in over Rs 200 crore at the Chinese box office and is still going strong.

"On the other hand, it received a standing ovation as the opening film at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) last week. It was an honour to be at this screening along with Sriram and Tabu. We are overjoyed that his vision and our film is being celebrated across the world now."

Ayushmann too has been excited about how the film has fared in China.

"Cinema has always had universal appeal and it has cut across languages and borders. It's overwhelming to see 'AndhaDhun' among such great cinema that has made our country proud," the actor had said earlier.