Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan goes grey for 'Bharat'

'Bharat' is an official remake of a Korean film 'An Ode To My Father'. It depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man.

Published: 15th April 2019 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan, known for his chiselled looks, flaunts a bearded old look in "Bharat".

The 53-year-old actor gave a glimpse into the look on Monday via social media.

"Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hain, usse kahin zyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hain! 'Bharat'. (As many white hairs on my head and beard, I have had a more colourful life than that)," he wrote along with a poster of the film.

While the film's teaser showcased five different looks of Salman, his salt-and-pepper look was kept under wraps.

The poster also shows actor Jackie Shroff in the backdrop. He is playing Salman's father in the film.

"Bharat" is an official remake of a Korean film "An Ode To My Father". It depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man.

Along with Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Tabu in the lead roles. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film will release on the occasion of Eid.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salman Khan bharat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp