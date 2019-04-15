Salman Khan goes grey for 'Bharat'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan, known for his chiselled looks, flaunts a bearded old look in "Bharat".

The 53-year-old actor gave a glimpse into the look on Monday via social media.

"Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hain, usse kahin zyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hain! 'Bharat'. (As many white hairs on my head and beard, I have had a more colourful life than that)," he wrote along with a poster of the film.

While the film's teaser showcased five different looks of Salman, his salt-and-pepper look was kept under wraps.

The poster also shows actor Jackie Shroff in the backdrop. He is playing Salman's father in the film.

"Bharat" is an official remake of a Korean film "An Ode To My Father". It depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man.

Along with Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Tabu in the lead roles. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film will release on the occasion of Eid.