Check out Taapsee, Bhumi Pednekar as the Octogenarian sharpshooter sisters

Published: 16th April 2019 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The first look of the much-awaited biopic 'Saand Ki Aankh' is out it features actresses Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar as the 87-year-old sharpshooter Chandro Tomar and her octogenarian sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar.

The two actresses, in the poster that Tapsee shared on Instagram, can be seen trotting guns with a smile on their faces and wearing ghagra, kurta in a Haryanvi style. "They may be old, but their aim is sure-shot gold! Here's the first look poster," she wrote.

The film revolves around the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, who began sharpshooting in their fifties. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is being produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

The tagline of the film on its poster reads, "Tann Buddha hota hai, mann nahi hota."

Another poster of the movie has the tagline, "They broke out of their cage... At 60 they rose above their age.... With 700 medals they became a rage."

Sharing the first look, Bhumi Pednekar introduced the protagonists as "Shooter Dadis" and wrote, "They are fun, they are full of love. They are the Shooter dadis of India. Proud to be a part of their journey."

The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actor had earlier shared the video of the two women, in which the sharsphooters could be seen performing daily chores like cutting grass and cooking.

The short video clip highlighted their accolades and the video ended with 'to be continued...'

