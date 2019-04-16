Home Entertainment Hindi

Teaser of Arjun Kapoor-starrer 'India's Most Wanted' out now

The 92-second teaser gives us a peek into several blasts that took place from 2007 to 2013 and the cities which were targeted.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The official teaser of Rajkumar Gupta's 'India's Most Wanted,' starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role, released on Tuesday.

Kapoor shared the teaser on his Twitter handle. "The unbelievable story of the manhunt for India's Osama. An operation that had no guns, only guts. Watch the #IndiasMostWantedTeaser now," he wrote alongside the teaser video.

WATCH | India's Most Wanted - Official Teaser

The film, which is said to be based on true events, is about the five men who save the lives of a billion people by hunting down India's Osama. It is produced by Rajkumar Gupta, Myra Karn, and Fox Star Studios.

The film is scheduled to release on May 24.

