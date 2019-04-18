Home Entertainment Hindi

Psychologists Association upset with Kangana-Rajkummar starrer 'Mental Hai Kya'

Dr Vinay Kumar of the All India Psychologists Association has demanded to withdraw the poster of the film as it has ridiculed mental patients.

Published: 18th April 2019 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 04:52 PM

Mental Hai Kya

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya posters.

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The All India Psychologists Association has expressed deep objection to Ekta Kapoor's film 'Mental Hai Kya', describing it as an insult to mental patients and demanded to change the title of the movie.

General Secretary of the association Dr Vinay Kumar said, "10 per cent of the population in the country is suffering from mental illness and needs treatment and they can be cured by the treatment. It is not right to make fun of such patients by making a movie titled 'Mental Hai kya?'''

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the movie stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

Dr Kumar has also demanded to withdraw the poster of the film as it has ridiculed the mental patients.

He said that in the name of freedom of speech and creativity, mental patients cannot be ridiculed, so the title should be changed and posters must be removed.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the flick is slated to release on June 21.

