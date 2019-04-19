Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor tribute to jawaans

By Express News Service

Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have collaborated on a song dedicated to the CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Titled Tu Desh Mera, the tribute song has been created in association with the para-military forces. Other Bollywood actors are also rumoured to feature in the track.

On February 14, 2019, a convoy transporting security personnel from Jammu to Srinagar was attacked by a car carrying explosives. Forty CRPF jawans were killed in what was declared the deadliest terror attack on Indian forces in the region.

The incident resulted in rapid military escalations between India and Pakistan, culminating in the Balakot airstrikes conducted by the Indian Air Force (AIF) on February 26. In the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, numerous celebrities from the Indian film industry had expressed their solidarity with the armed forces, leading to a blanket ban on Pakistani artists in the Indian film and music industries.

Several production houses had also registered film titles related to the Pulwama and Balakot attacks, as well as on the life of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan recently worked together in Thugs of Hindostan. Big B and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space in Brahmastra.