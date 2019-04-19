Bosco Martis turns director with dance-based 3D horror film

By Express News Service

Choreographer Bosco Martis of the Bosco-Caesar duo is turing director with an upcoming dance-based 3D horror film. Produced by Zee Studios, the project will go on floors in the second half of the year. The casting for the film is on. Bosco says, “As a choreographer, I wanted explore my skills in the dancing world by without trying to attempt a film on the lines of Step Up. So I came up with the concept of a dance-based horror-comedy. It sets the platform to create something magical.”

Bosco adds that not many people globally are aware about the genre. “The only thing anybody can recollect is Michael Jackson’s music video, Thriller. We are still working on the film and will have something interesting to offer as the attempt is to create a unique experience for the audience,” he says.

Confirming the development, Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios said, “We are super excited to make the film in this unique, never-done-before genre in India. It’s a delight to partner with Bosco, not only to direct the film, but also as a judge on our iconic TV show Dance India Dance”.Bosco made his debut with Mission Kashmir.