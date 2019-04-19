Home Entertainment Hindi

Indian Psychiatric Society takes offence to title of Kangana’s Mental Hai Kya

The Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) has taken objection to the title of Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film Mental Hai Kya.

First look of the film

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

The Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) has taken objection to the title of Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film Mental Hai Kya. In a letter addressed to CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, IPS has argued that the film’s posters depict mental illnesses in a poor light and violates sections of the Mental Health Care Act, 2017. “The title of the movie is discriminative, stigmatising, degrading and inhuman in projecting mental disorders and persons who suffer from mental disorders.

We strongly demand the title be removed with immediate effect preventing further damage to the modesty of mental health care service users,” the letter reads. Dr Mrugesh Vaishnav, president, Indian Psychiatric Society, said: “We have submitted our complaints to Prasoon Joshi, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathod (I&B Minister) and PMO. Psychiatrists across India are trying hard to raise awareness about mental illness and bring mental patients to the societal mainstream. At this juncture, keeping such a title as Mental Hai Kya, is demeaning to our efforts.”

He added, “(Producer) Ekta Kapoor claims the film is a work of creativity. Well, if that is the case, I pity their creativity. If you look at Hollywood, they are also coming out with movies about mental illness. But they carry a positive message.” 

Dr. Vaishnav added that the IPS is determined to fight till the end. “As per Section 92 (2) of the new Mental Health Act passed by the Parliament, anybody who intimidates or insults the emotions of mentally-ill persons, either verbally or through behaviour, is liable for imprisonment for at least six months plus fine. Through our protest, we want to educate everyone about the stigmas surrounding mental heath,” he said, adding that he has requested a personal meeting with Prasoon Joshi over the matter.Balaji Motion Pictures is yet to issue a response on the matter. Mental Hai Kya is directed by Telugu filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi. 

