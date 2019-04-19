The Jawaani Song : First track from Student of the Year 2 out

By Express News Service

The first track from Student of the Year 2, The Jawaani Song, was launched on Thursday. The dance number is a recreation of Kishore Kumar and RD Burman’s classic hit Yeh Jawani, Hai Deewani. The new version has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and voiced by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev. The lyrics, originally penned by Anand Bakshi, have been reworked by Anvita Dutt Guptan. The music video features the film’s leading cast Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal.

“This version is our tribute to the original legends. Some comparison is bound to happen, but in no way can we compare ourselves to the original,” Tiger said at the song launch.“I am a shy person in real life. So it was a great opportunity for me to perform this song and express myself through it.”

Student of the Year 2 is directed by Punit Malhotra. The film is a sequel of Karan Johar’s 2012 directorial starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Produced by Dharma Productions, SOTY 2 is scheduled to release on May 10.