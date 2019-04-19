Home Entertainment Hindi

The Jawaani Song : First track from Student of the Year 2 out

The first track from Student of the Year 2, The Jawaani Song, was launched on Thursday.

Published: 19th April 2019 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The first track from Student of the Year 2, The Jawaani Song, was launched on Thursday. The dance number is a recreation of Kishore Kumar and RD Burman’s classic hit Yeh Jawani, Hai Deewani. The new version has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and voiced by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev. The lyrics, originally penned by Anand Bakshi, have been reworked by Anvita Dutt Guptan. The music video features the film’s leading cast Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal.

“This version is our tribute to the original legends. Some comparison is bound to happen, but in no way can we compare ourselves to the original,” Tiger said at the song launch.“I am a shy person in real life. So it was a great opportunity for me to perform this song and express myself through it.”

Student of the Year 2 is directed by Punit Malhotra. The film is a sequel of Karan Johar’s 2012 directorial starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Produced by Dharma Productions, SOTY 2 is scheduled to release on May 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp