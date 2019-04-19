Watch Akshay starrer 2.0 on Zee Cinema 

By Express News Service

Rajnikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2018 film, 2.0, is headed for its television world premiere on Zee Cinema this Sunday (April 21) at 12 pm. The sci-fi thriller is a sequel of Robot, also directed by Shankar. In 2.0, Akshay Kumar plays the role of an ornithologist who is reborn as a supernatural entity to save the city’s aviation population from mobile phone radiation.

He is challenged in his quest by Dr. Vaseegaran and his andro-humanoid robot Chitti 2.0, both played by Rajinikanth. “In all these years, I have never seen so much money, talent, and technology work together from different parts of the globe to make a film,” said Akshay.