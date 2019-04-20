Home Entertainment Hindi

Multi-starrer movies: An evergreen money-making trend in Bollywood

With more all-star cast movies lined up this year, a trade expert says most filmmakers tend to adopt the hit formula as it's one of the ways to pull audiences.

Published: 20th April 2019 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

The poster of Kalank. (Photo | Twitter)

The poster of Kalank. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: "Kalank", starring actors like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sanjay Dutt, minted Rs 21.60 crore on its first day, making it the highest opener of 2019 so far.

With more all-star cast movies lined up this year, a trade expert says most filmmakers tend to adopt the hit formula as it's one of the ways to pull audiences from their palms and laptops into the theatres.

"Multi-starrers have always drawn in audiences. It is not a recent trend though. I remember films like 'Shaan' and 'Naseeb' were also multi-starrers. But now, audiences have a lot of options for entertainment. They don't just have the option of going to cinema but can also watch films on phones. So, to lure audiences to the big screen, multi-starrer films come quite handy," film and trade expert Girish Johar told IANS.

With the presence of stars, the scale of a film rises.

"Also, each star has his own fan following so that increases audience's base and the penetration of the film gets wider," he said, adding that the content has to be good too.

The box office performance, he felt, also depends on how they are made and when they are released. For instance, two single hero films this year, "Kesari" and "Gully Boy", raked in Rs 21.06 crore and Rs 19.40 crore on an opening day, while multi-starrer "Total Dhamaal" brought in Rs 16.50 crore.

"If there are too many films releasing on the same day, it might affect the box office figures. But multi-starrers do have an edge," said Johar.

Some of the upcoming all-star cast films include Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Tabu's "Bharat"; "Mission Mangal" (Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen); "Good News" (Akshay, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh); Anurag Basu's untitled film with Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh; "Housefull 4" (Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Rana Daggubati) and Anees Bazmee's "Pagalpanti", starring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor and Arshad Warsi.

Bazmee said he doesn't rope in actors just for an additional face on his films' posters.

"If there are seven to 10 actors, then there will be seven to 10 characters in the film. They should feel like it's their own film," the filmmaker told IANS.

"Also, making a multi-starrer film is very challenging. It's difficult to manage their dates," he added.

Actor Kunal Kemmu has been a part of filmmaker Rohit Shetty's "Golmaal" franchise for a while now.

He has also been part "Go Goa Gone" and "Kalank". Asked what he liked about being a part of multi-starrer movies, Kemmu told IANS: "The most important reason is that it's not on your shoulders."

But that's not the only reason.

"It's the story that always attracts me. A film like 'Golmaal' only works because of all of us. It is as much Ajay's (Devgn) film as it is mine or Arshad's (Warsi) or Tusshar's (Kapoor). These are the stories of the gang," Kunal said.

Johar concluded by saying: "Multi-starrer films were in trend in the past, are in the present and will be in the future too."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalank Multi-starrer Cinema Madhuri Dixit Nene Bollywood Alia Bhatt Varun Dhawan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp