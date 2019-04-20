Home Entertainment Hindi

Sunny Deol was the only choice for 'Blank': Director Behzad Khambata

Khambata said that directing Sunny Deol was a dream come true moment for him.

Published: 20th April 2019 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Sunny Deol in Blank

Sunny Deol in Blank (Photo| Youtube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Debutant director Behzad Khambata says actor Sunny Deol was his first and only choice for action-thriller "Blank".

Behzad says directing Sunny in his first film was a dream come true moment for him but he was never sure that the veteran actor would say yes to it. "While we started writing the story and the moment we were building the character of ATS chief we felt someone like Sunny Deol only could have done it. But we did not expect he will be part of the film," Behzad told PTI.

It was through director Anthony D'Souza of "Azhar" fame that Behzad got to meet and narrate the story of "Blank" to Deol. "Tony sir had already discussed the idea of the film with him (Deol) and he had liked it. So there was less convincing. But I was scared to meet Sunny sir initially. He is my idol. So to have him as my first hero was a dream come true."

"Blank" follows the story of a suicide bomber (Karan Kapadia), who loses his memory and has a bomb attached to his heart. It is up to the police officers to prevent the bomb from exploding. Sunny plays the role of an ATS Chief. "He is phenomenal in roles like these. The pitch, the body language and the expression that he gives completely goes with the personality of a cop," Behzad says, adding he even got to witness the mass fan following that Deol enjoys even today while shooting in the outskirts of Mumbai. "There is pressure to direct him. We were shooting outside Mumbai and we couldn't shoot as a lot of people had gathered to see him. One can't take away the superstardom away from him," he added.

Before making his feature directorial debut, Behzad has worked as an assistant director on films such as Akshay Kumar-starrer "Boss" and sports biopic "Azhar". "Blank", which also marks the acting debut of Dimple Kapadia's nephew, actor Karan Kapadia, will release on May 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Behzad Khambata Sunny Deol Blank hindi movie Sunny Deol Blank Karan Kapadia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp