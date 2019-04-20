Vicky Kaushal injured on the sets of upcoming horror film

By PTI

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal suffered an injury while shooting for an action sequence in his upcoming horror film, according to a statement issued by the actor's team on Saturday. The 30-year-old actor, who was shooting in Gujarat, sustained a fracture in his cheekbone and got 13 stitches.

As per the statement, the incident took place Thursday where Kaushal was filming an action sequence in a ship on a night shoot of the film being directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. "The crew has been shooting in Gujarat since the last five days. During a night shoot on Thursday, when Vicky was filming an action sequence in a ship, he had to run and open the door. Unfortunately, the door fell on him and he was badly hurt," the statement read.

He was immediately rushed to a local hospital by the crew and flown back to Mumbai for further treatment.