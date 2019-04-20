Home Entertainment Hindi

Want to be better with every film: Kriti Sanon on 'Luka Chuppi' success

The actress feels a lot more confident with the film inching towards the Rs 100 crore-mark.

Published: 20th April 2019 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon, who is basking in the glory of two back-to-back hits "Bareilly Ki Barfi" and "Luka Chuppi", says success comes with more responsibility and she will continue to give her best to every film.

As her latest film "Luka Chuppi" is inching closer to Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, Kriti is ecstatic about its commercial success. She was paired opposite Kartik Aaryan in the romantic comedy. "I feel incredibly lucky that 'Luka Chuppi' received the kind of love it did and has a 50-day dream run at the box office. When your gut feeling resonates with your audiences and results in encouraging numbers, it gives you a lot more confidence. I feel more responsible now and want to be better with every film," Kriti said in a statement here.

The actor made her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff in 2014's "Heropanti" and then went to star in a multi-starrer hit "Dilwale". However, it was "Bareilly Ki Barfi" that changed things for Kriti, who featured in the film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. The film directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari turned out to be a sleeper hit of 2017. The actor will be next seen in the period drama "Panipat", "Arjun Patiala" and "Housefull 4".

