'Commando' fame Adah Sharma to play a man in film with Navin Kasturia

Naveen's character fallls in love and marries Adah's character, later realising that she was biologically a man and became a woman after going through a sex reassignment surgery.

Published: 21st April 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Adah Sharma (Photo | Adah Sharma Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Adah Sharma is thrilled about playing a man in a comedy film on sex reassignment surgery.

The story of the film, "Man to Man", revolves around actor Naveen Kasturia's character falling in love and marrying Adah's character and later realising that she was biologically a man and became a woman after going through a sex reassignment surgery.

"I try to pick different characters from my debut '1920' to 'Commando 2' and 'Commando 3'. This is the first time I'm playing a guy," Adah said in a statement.

Naveen said it's the right combination of entertainment and a social message. "This film is a very different and an interesting take on the burning issue of gender acceptance."

It has been written and directed by Abir Sengupta.

Sengupta said: "Working with Adah and Naveen has been a phenomenal experience. I am sure that the audience will not just get entertained but will also take back the message that I am trying to convey through the film."

Jay Sahni, owner of Vivid Arthouse, has joined hands with Sengupta and Anushree Mehta of Anushree Abir Entertainment to produce the film.

