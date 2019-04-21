Home Entertainment Hindi

Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddharth and other actors condemn Sri Lanka killings

Bollywood celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Shekhar Kapur and Vivek Anand Oberoi condemned the bloodbath as an act of cowardice.

Published: 21st April 2019 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

L-R: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez; Relatives of a blast victim grieve outside a morgue in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photos | File and AP)

By Agencies

MUMBAI: After a string of serial blasts rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday killing over 160 people, Bollywood celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Shekhar Kapur and Vivek Anand Oberoi condemned the bloodbath as an act of cowardice.

Sri Lankan Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez described as "extremely sad" the killings of 186 people in a string of suicide bombings in her country on Easter Sunday.

Jacqueline, whose father is Sri Lankan and mother Malaysian, tweeted: "Extremely sad at the news of bombings in Sri Lanka. It's unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction. This has to stop."

Shekhar Kapur: It was a well coordinated attack at Easter... Terrorism remains our number one global enemy. No one, nowhere is safe.

Arjun Kapoor: Really disturbed to hear about the monstrous attack in Sri Lanka on such an auspicious day.

Huma Qureshi: What a sad day! To attack families and children going to church on Easter Sunday. This is terrible. what is happening to our world.

Madhur Bhandarkar: It's a extremely shameful act of terrorism to attack innocent civilians. My heartfelt condolences to the ones who lost their lives and praying for the safety of everyone affected in Sri Lanka.

Vivek Anand Oberoi: Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic and terrible attacks in Sri Lanka. An act of cowardice on a day of prayer, shame on these terrorists.

Adnan Sami: I'm horrified and extremely saddened by the disgusting and barbaric terror attack in Colombo... For the love of God, please stop this!

Kunal Kohli: Heart goes out to the people of Sri Lanka. Another cowardly terrorist attack.

Boman Irani: Shocked to hear the extremely disturbing news coming in from Sri Lanka. Had stayed at the hotels and it's heartbreaking to even imagine the situation.

Soha Ali Khan: Cannot wrap my head around the fact that people plan and execute the mass murder of innocent men women and children. It is a sad Easter Day and my heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones.

Siddharth: What a tragic Easter Sunday. The devil knows no mercy. To attack families and children when they are most vulnerable... This is beyond comprehension.

Daisy Shah: Thoughts and prayers with the people of Sri Lanka. Terrifying to see where the world is headed! When will these brutal acts of inhumanity stop.

