Reinvented the actor in me in New York: Anupam Kher

The 63-year-old actor was last seen on screen in "The Accidental Prime Minister". He played former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film.

Published: 21st April 2019 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 04:08 PM

Anupam Kher (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is back in the country after almost three months, says it has been a great learning experience being in New York and reinventing the actor in him there.

Anupam was busy shooting for the second season of the medical drama series "New Amsterdam" in the US. He took to Twitter to announce his return to India after 100 days.

"I am finally India bound after almost 100 days. It has been a great learning experience being in New York and reinventing my life and the actor in me," Anupam wrote.

He also said he felt emotional on his return to India.

"I am joyous and emotional going back to my country after a long gap. Looking forward to a familiar experience," he added.

Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US, "New Amsterdam" follows the brilliant and charming doctor Max Goodwin played by actor Ryan Eggold, the institution's newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.

On the Bollywood front, the 63-year-old actor was last seen on screen in "The Accidental Prime Minister". He played former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film.

