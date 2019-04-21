Home Entertainment Hindi

Shahid, Mira spend time with 'amigos' in Europe

Shahid's better half took to Instagram to share a picture from their trip on Saturday.

Published: 21st April 2019 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | Instagram / mira.kapoor)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Shahid Kapoor, who is currently garnering praise for his all intense rugged look in 'Kabir Singh', was recently seen spending quality time with his wife Mira Rajput and others in Europe.

Shahid's better half took to Instagram to share a picture from their trip on Saturday (local time).

Mira and Shahid can be seen posing for a selfie with their friends Noor Wadhwani and Mohnish Wadhwani in Puerto Banus. "Cuatro Amigos (Four Friends)," she captioned the post.

In the picture, a bespectacled Shahid can be seen smiling as Mira, leaning into him, clicks the picture.

The other couple can also be seen striking a pose as the four 'amigos' dine at a restaurant against the backdrop of a harbour.

'Kabir Singh', Shahid's upcoming venture, is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy', starring Vijay Deverakonda.

While the 'Padmaavat' star plays the lead role in the movie, Kiara, who was recently seen in 'Lust Stories' essays the role of Preeti, Kabir's apparent love interest.

The film is slated to hit the screens on June 21 this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shahid kapoor Mira Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp