Shahid, Mira spend time with 'amigos' in Europe

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Shahid Kapoor, who is currently garnering praise for his all intense rugged look in 'Kabir Singh', was recently seen spending quality time with his wife Mira Rajput and others in Europe.

Shahid's better half took to Instagram to share a picture from their trip on Saturday (local time).

Mira and Shahid can be seen posing for a selfie with their friends Noor Wadhwani and Mohnish Wadhwani in Puerto Banus. "Cuatro Amigos (Four Friends)," she captioned the post.

In the picture, a bespectacled Shahid can be seen smiling as Mira, leaning into him, clicks the picture.

The other couple can also be seen striking a pose as the four 'amigos' dine at a restaurant against the backdrop of a harbour.

'Kabir Singh', Shahid's upcoming venture, is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy', starring Vijay Deverakonda.

While the 'Padmaavat' star plays the lead role in the movie, Kiara, who was recently seen in 'Lust Stories' essays the role of Preeti, Kabir's apparent love interest.

The film is slated to hit the screens on June 21 this year.