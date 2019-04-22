Home Entertainment Hindi

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar reunite for 'Sooryanvanshi', their 8th film together

The duo have earlier given hits such as "Humko Deewana Kar Gaye", "Namastey London", "Welcome" and "Singh is Kinng", among others.

L-R: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar are on board 'Sooryavanshi'. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif on Monday announced she is reuniting with frequent collaborator Akshay Kumar after a gap of nine years for Rohit Shetty's "Sooryanvanshi". They have acted together in 7 films so far.

Katrina will star in the upcoming cop action drama and it is her first project with Rohit.

"Super excited to join the team of sooryavanshi with the incredible @itsrohitshetty for the first time, can't wait to be back on set with @akshaykumar after so long. My 1st film with @dharmamovies and @karanjohar @reliance.entertainment @rohitshettypicturez @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms," Katrina wrote on Instagram.

Akshay and co-producer Karan Johar welcomed the actor to the team. "Welcome to our COP UNIVERSE @katrinakaif. OUR SOORYAVANSHI GIRL," the actor wrote on Twitter.

"Welcoming the #Sooryavanshi girl on board, #KatrinaKaif! Releasing on Eid 2020!" Karan added.

"Sooryavanshi" is the third series in Rohit's cop universe after "Singham" and "Simmba".

This is Akshay and Rohit's first project together.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Akshay's Cape of Good Films.

"Sooryavanshi" is set to release on Eid 2020.

