Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar reunite for 'Sooryanvanshi', their 8th film together
The duo have earlier given hits such as "Humko Deewana Kar Gaye", "Namastey London", "Welcome" and "Singh is Kinng", among others.
Published: 22nd April 2019 02:13 PM | Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 02:13 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif on Monday announced she is reuniting with frequent collaborator Akshay Kumar after a gap of nine years for Rohit Shetty's "Sooryanvanshi". They have acted together in 7 films so far.
Katrina will star in the upcoming cop action drama and it is her first project with Rohit.
Welcoming the #Sooryavanshi girl on board, #KatrinaKaif! Releasing on Eid 2020!@akshaykumar #RohitShetty #HirooYashJohar #ArunaBhatia @apoorvamehta18 @RelianceEnt @RSPicturez #CapeOfGoodFilms @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/DDxt9pXLeq— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 22, 2019
"Super excited to join the team of sooryavanshi with the incredible @itsrohitshetty for the first time, can't wait to be back on set with @akshaykumar after so long. My 1st film with @dharmamovies and @karanjohar @reliance.entertainment @rohitshettypicturez @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms," Katrina wrote on Instagram.
Akshay and co-producer Karan Johar welcomed the actor to the team. "Welcome to our COP UNIVERSE @katrinakaif. OUR SOORYAVANSHI GIRL," the actor wrote on Twitter.
"Welcoming the #Sooryavanshi girl on board, #KatrinaKaif! Releasing on Eid 2020!" Karan added.
"Sooryavanshi" is the third series in Rohit's cop universe after "Singham" and "Simmba".
A bullet for a bullet! Get ready for #RohitShetty’s #Sooryavanshi on Eid 2020. Action-packed, masala intact! @karanjohar @RelianceEnt @RSPicturez @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms pic.twitter.com/wM2G3Vx1IO— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 5, 2019
This is Akshay and Rohit's first project together.
The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Akshay's Cape of Good Films.
"Sooryavanshi" is set to release on Eid 2020.