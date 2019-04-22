Vir Das turns into serial-killing standup comic for Hasmukh

Home Entertainment Hindi

Comedian-actor Vir Das on Monday shared his first look from the upcoming comic thriller series, Hasmukh.

Comedian-actor Vir Das on Monday shared his first look from the upcoming comic thriller series, Hasmukh. The show stars Vir as a rural man who is stand-up comic by day and a serial killer at night. Produced under his comedy collective banner Weirdass, Hasmukh is written by Vir and produced by Nikhil Advani.

The series was shot primarily Mumbai and UP. Ranvir Shorey is also a part of the cast. 
Speaking about his new avatar, Vir said, “Hasmukh has been new for me in every possible way. It’s a character I have never dabbled with and also the writing process was drastically different, given I have previously not written comedy in Hindi.”

