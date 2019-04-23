Home Entertainment Hindi

Dhai kilo ka haath ab BJP ke saath: Actor Sunny Deol joins saffron party 

The party is likely to field Deol, the star of films such as "Ghayal" and "Damini", from either Gurdaspur or Chandigarh in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, according to sources.

Published: 23rd April 2019 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Sunny Deol in BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actor Sunny Deol joined BJP on Tuesday in presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, days after he met BJP president Amit Shah at Pune airport.

"The way my father (film star Dharmendra) was attached with Atalji, today I have come to join Modiji.

Whatever I can do for this family (BJP), I will do it. I won't talk, I will show you through my work," Deol said while addressing the media at the Bharatiya Janata Party office here.

The party is likely to field Deol, who has acted in films such as "Ghayal" and "Damini", from either Gurdaspur or Chandigarh in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, according to sources.

Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab was represented by the late Vinod Khanna from BJP.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Sitharaman said, "The moment we got to know that he is coming to the party, I can only relate to the film Border he had made, post which the impact on the Indian audience of such a theme was really proven. The feeling of nationalism and patriotism, when so beautifully evoked through a film, can really touch the core of Indian citizen."

Deol understands the pulse of people and was inspired by the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is serving the cause of the people, and keeping India's glory high, she said.

"He is an artiste of such eminence who make films beyond commercial considerations on the themes that are important for the country," Sitharaman said.

Hema Malini, the BJP candidate from Mathura, is Deol's stepmother.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunny Deol BJP Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp