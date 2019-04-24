Parineeti Chopra to star in official Hindi remake of 'The Girl On The Train'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra has been roped in for the official Hindi remake of Hollywood thriller "The Girl On The Train", the makers announced Wednesday.

The actor will play an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person's investigation.

The role was originally played by Emily Blunt, who received critical acclaim for her performance in the 2016 film.

Parineeti said the viewers will see her in a different avatar with this film.

"I want to do roles that audiences haven't seen me in before and ones that require a lot of prep and homework, which is why 'The Girl On The Train' really worked for me. The character is an alcoholic and a victim of abuse, and I haven't explored anything like her on-screen before," she said in a statement.

The yet-to-be-titled film, based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller, will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

The director said he is looking forward to working with Parineeti.

"The character is edgy, dark, and gritty along with being extremely emotional. So it is great to team up with someone like Parineeti, who is an extremely sincere actor and a powerful performer," Dasgupta said.

The movie is produced by Reliance Entertainment.

"'The Girl On The Train' is one of the best psychological thrillers and also a heartwarming story of the female protagonist and her discovery of life. We have procured the rights of the book and the film, and will be adapting it from an Indian story telling perspective. Amblin will be a partner in this film," Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO Reliance Entertainment, added.

The Hollywood film was backed by Steven Spielberg's DreamWorks Pictures.

Spielberg is Amblin Entertainment co-founder.

Set in the UK, the film is expected to go on floors around July.

The makers are eyeing a 2020 release.