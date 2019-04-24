Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan’s Tere Naam gets a sequel

The 2003 romantic drama, Tere Naam, the Hindi remake of Bala’s debut film, Sethu, which starred Salman Khan in the role made famous by Vikram in the original, is getting a sequel.

The 2003 romantic drama, Tere Naam, the Hindi remake of Bala’s debut film, Sethu, which starred Salman Khan in the role made famous by Vikram in the original, is getting a sequel. According to the buzz, director Satish Kaushik has written the sequel as a love story of a gangster set in North India. The film is expected to go on floors later this year. It’s unclear at the moment if Salman will be returning to the franchise.

Director Anurag Kashyap was initially slated to direct Tere Naam, but was replaced by Kaushik. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Bhumika Chawla. Upon release, it was nominated for multiple awards, including a Best Actor nomination for Salman.

The film’s soundtrack, composed by Himesh Reshammiya and Sajid-Wajid, was the best-selling album of 2003.Satish Kaushik recently worked with Salman Khan on Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. The veteran actor-filmmaker’s upcoming directorial is Kaagaz, produced by Salman Khan Films.

