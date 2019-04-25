Home Entertainment Hindi

Parineeti Chopra to star in Hindi remake of 'The Girl On The Train'

Parineeti Chopra will star in the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit movie, The Girl On The Train (2016).

Published: 25th April 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Parineeti Chopra (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Parineeti Chopra will star in the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit movie, The Girl On The Train (2016). The mystery-thriller starred Emily Blunt as an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing persons investigation.

The film was adapted from Paula Hawkins’ best-selling eponymous novel in 2015. Ribhu Dasgupta will direct the Hindi version, which Reliance Entertainment will produce, and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and DreamWorks Pictures will co-produce. 

Speaking about the film, Parineeti said, “I want to do roles that audiences haven’t seen me in before and the ones that require a lot of prep and homework, which is why The Girl On The Train really worked for me. The character is an alcoholic and a victim of abuse, and I haven’t explored anything like her on screen before.”Welcoming Parineeti on board, Ribhu said, “The character is edgy, dark, and gritty along with being extremely emotional.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parineeti Chopra The Girl On The Train Hollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp