Parineeti Chopra to star in Hindi remake of 'The Girl On The Train'

Parineeti Chopra will star in the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit movie, The Girl On The Train (2016). The mystery-thriller starred Emily Blunt as an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing persons investigation.

The film was adapted from Paula Hawkins’ best-selling eponymous novel in 2015. Ribhu Dasgupta will direct the Hindi version, which Reliance Entertainment will produce, and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and DreamWorks Pictures will co-produce.

Speaking about the film, Parineeti said, “I want to do roles that audiences haven’t seen me in before and the ones that require a lot of prep and homework, which is why The Girl On The Train really worked for me. The character is an alcoholic and a victim of abuse, and I haven’t explored anything like her on screen before.”Welcoming Parineeti on board, Ribhu said, “The character is edgy, dark, and gritty along with being extremely emotional.”