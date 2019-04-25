Home Entertainment Hindi

ZEE5 announces eight new book adaptations

On the occasion of World Book Day on Tuesday (April 23), digital streaming platform ZEE5 announced eight new book adaptations.

Published: 25th April 2019

By Express News Service

On the occasion of World Book Day on Tuesday (April 23), digital streaming platform ZEE5 announced eight new book adaptations. These books include The Wise Man Said by Priya Kumar, Hutatma by Meena Deshpande, Skyfire by Aroon Raman, and Mission to Pakistan by Late Maloy Krishna Dhar.

Content based on the eight titles is in various stages of production. Aparna Achrekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India, speaking about the adaptations, said, “We have seen great success through our associations with Ruskin Bond’s Ghost stories for Parchhayee as well as Priya Kumar’s I Will Go With You for The Final Call. The digital medium has opened new avenues not only for content producers but also for authors, who can now bring their story alive on celluloid. We have an interesting line-up of content, a major chunk of which is through book adaptations.”

