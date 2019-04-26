Kareena Kapoor Khan playing a cop in Angrezi Medium, to be a part of future films

By Express News Service

Producer Dinesh Vijan has confirmed that Kareena Kapoor Khan is playing a cop in Angrezi Medium and will be a part of future films in the franchise. Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel of Saket Chaudhary’s 2017 hit Hindi Medium. Besides Kareena and Irrfan Khan, the new film also stars Radhika Madan.

“Kareena is a great addition to our franchise. Angrezi Medium is a very special film, and I’m excited that she’s going to be a part of it. We wanted to introduce this character who would be taken forward in the franchises to come and she’s perfect for it,” Dinesh said.

“Here she plays a cop, a role she’s actually never done before. We will be shooting in London this June, and it will be great to be back on set with her,” he added.Angezi Medium went on floors in Rajasthan earlier this month. Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Veere Di Wedding. Her upcoming films are Good News and Takht.