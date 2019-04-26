Home Entertainment Hindi

Ronnie Screwvala to launch India’s first adult animated series

Producer Ronnie Screwvala is set to launch India’s first animated adult series under his banner RSVP Movies.

By Express News Service

Producer Ronnie Screwvala is set to launch India’s first animated adult series under his banner RSVP Movies. Touted as the Indian equivalent of The Simpsons, the series will be set in a post-apocalyptic world where humans have gone extinct due to their own folly and animals are making the same mistakes. Following the adventures of four ‘badass’ anthropomorphic vigilantes, the series hopes to redefine the animation landscape in India.

“I’ve always been inspired by Ram Mohan and RK Laxman, by the voice they stood for and still stand for in our society. Our goal here is to create an innovative and disruptive voice within the digital landscape,” Screwvala said. 

The yet-to-be-titled series will be launched on YouTube in the last week of May. The project is being co-produced by Supari Studios.RSVP Movies recent releases were Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sonchiriya and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. On the live-action front, the production house has announced a superhero action film starring Vicky Kaushal as the mythological character Ashwatthama. The film will be directed by Uri-helmer Aditya Dhar.

